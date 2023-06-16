Diametric Capital LP Acquires New Shares in International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC)

Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. Diametric Capital LP owned about 0.07% of International General Insurance at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International General Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in International General Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in International General Insurance by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,335,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International General Insurance in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International General Insurance in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.56% of the company’s stock.

International General Insurance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IGIC opened at $8.78 on Friday. International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.92 million, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.17.

International General Insurance Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. International General Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.94%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on International General Insurance from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

About International General Insurance

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of commercial insurance and re-insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. The Specialty Long-tail segment includes the casualty business, financial institutions line of business, and marine liability line of business.

Further Reading

