Diametric Capital LP Has $366,000 Stock Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Diametric Capital LP lessened its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 117.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 850,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,529,000 after purchasing an additional 459,085 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 15,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 1.1 %

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $49.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.16. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.86 and a 52 week high of $69.02.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.14%.

Insider Activity at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In related news, President Michael P. Mullican sold 65,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $3,312,069.96. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 109,304 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,363.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,864,054.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael P. Mullican sold 65,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $3,312,069.96. Following the sale, the president now owns 109,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,363.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASO. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Cowen began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

