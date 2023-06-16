Diametric Capital LP Invests $308,000 in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in HF Sinclair by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,799,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,789,000 after acquiring an additional 571,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $539,533,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,240,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in HF Sinclair by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,737,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,959,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DINO. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of HF Sinclair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

HF Sinclair Trading Up 2.5 %

In related news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $190,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,853,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,677,255.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DINO stock opened at $45.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.94. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.12 and a fifty-two week high of $66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.52. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. HF Sinclair’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.34%.

HF Sinclair Profile

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.