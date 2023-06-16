Diametric Capital LP Invests $316,000 in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 49.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 14.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 41.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at New Fortress Energy

In other New Fortress Energy news, Director Desmond Iain Catterall acquired 4,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.54 per share, with a total value of $125,640.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,640.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Desmond Iain Catterall purchased 4,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.54 per share, with a total value of $125,640.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at $125,640.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy W. Jay purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.28 per share, with a total value of $84,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,649.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on New Fortress Energy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on New Fortress Energy from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.10.

Shares of NFE opened at $30.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.51 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.85. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.06 and a 52 week high of $63.06.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $579.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.26 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.63%.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

