Diametric Capital LP Invests $457,000 in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 48.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of AOS stock opened at $70.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.85. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $71.87.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $966.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.05 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.95%.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $299,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AOS. TheStreet raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.13.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

