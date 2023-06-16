Diametric Capital LP Purchases Shares of 5,144 Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 41,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPOT. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $110.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.38.

Shares of SPOT opened at $152.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.15. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $69.29 and a 1-year high of $157.13.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

