Diametric Capital LP Purchases Shares of 54,941 Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 54,941 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000. Diametric Capital LP owned about 0.17% of Immersion at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westerly Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Immersion in the third quarter worth about $659,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Immersion in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Immersion by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 96,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 46,371 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Immersion in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Immersion by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 96,103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. 43.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Immersion news, CFO Aaron Akerman sold 20,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $162,437.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,049.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Immersion Price Performance

IMMR opened at $7.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $246.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.53. Immersion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 million. Immersion had a net margin of 88.59% and a return on equity of 19.33%. As a group, analysts expect that Immersion Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Immersion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Immersion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

Further Reading

