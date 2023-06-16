Diametric Capital LP Takes Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter worth $87,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EWZ opened at $32.65 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $34.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

