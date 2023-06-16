Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.32

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (CVE:DWS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 44355 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The firm has a market cap of C$11.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.48.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc produces, markets, and sells wines in Canada, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufactured Wines and Agency. It produces vintner quality alliance and blended wines under the 20 Bees, Creekside, EastDell, Lakeview Cellars, Mindful, Queenston Mile, Dan Aykroyd, Shiny Apple Cider, Fresh, Proud Pour, Red Tractor, Seasons, Serenity, and Backyard Vineyards brand names.

