Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Lowered to $184.00 at Piper Sandler

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $202.00 to $184.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FANG. Barclays boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Diamondback Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $177.18.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FANG stock opened at $126.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.05. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $103.71 and a one year high of $168.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 18.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $1,532,708.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,842. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $1,532,708.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,842. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $397,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,423.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,988 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,771,852 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,622,637,000 after purchasing an additional 584,025 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,656,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,575,653,000 after purchasing an additional 112,297 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 149.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,257,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,521,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748,670 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,919,925 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $528,736,000 after purchasing an additional 179,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,572,083 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $488,590,000 after purchasing an additional 85,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

