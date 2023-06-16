DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.60.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DICE. Cowen assumed coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

Get DICE Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at DICE Therapeutics

In other news, CMO Lu Timothy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $365,400.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 152,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,564,493.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Lu Timothy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $365,400.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 152,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,564,493.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John R. Jacobsen sold 16,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $493,071.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,247 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,709.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 372,590 shares of company stock valued at $10,239,252 and have sold 162,960 shares valued at $5,893,009. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DICE Therapeutics

DICE Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 302.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in DICE Therapeutics by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DICE Therapeutics stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. DICE Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.64 and a one year high of $45.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.85 and its 200 day moving average is $31.23.

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DICE Therapeutics will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICE Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions as effectively as systemic biologics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DICE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.