DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.60.
Several brokerages have issued reports on DICE. Cowen assumed coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.
Insider Transactions at DICE Therapeutics
In other news, CMO Lu Timothy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $365,400.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 152,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,564,493.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Lu Timothy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $365,400.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 152,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,564,493.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John R. Jacobsen sold 16,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $493,071.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,247 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,709.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 372,590 shares of company stock valued at $10,239,252 and have sold 162,960 shares valued at $5,893,009. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of DICE Therapeutics
DICE Therapeutics Price Performance
DICE Therapeutics stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. DICE Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.64 and a one year high of $45.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.85 and its 200 day moving average is $31.23.
DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DICE Therapeutics will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
DICE Therapeutics Company Profile
DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions as effectively as systemic biologics.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DICE Therapeutics (DICE)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for DICE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.