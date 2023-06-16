Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Acquired by Shearwater Capital LLC

Shearwater Capital LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Shearwater Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Shearwater Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $4,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 10,120.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA DFAT traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,514. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.04. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.