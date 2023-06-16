Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Short Interest Update

Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the May 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Dino Polska Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DNOPY traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.91. 246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469. Dino Polska has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $62.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Dino Polska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Dino Polska Company Profile

Dino Polska SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of mid-sized grocery supermarkets under the Dino name in Poland. The company offers range of food products, including meat, poultry and cold cuts, fruit and vegetables, bread, and dairy products, as well as other food, chemical, and cosmetic products; grocery products, such as children's food, breakfast products, ready to eat meals, beverages, candies, snacks, frozen goods, processed goods, oils, grain and bulk products, condiments, and alcohol and cigarettes; and non-grocery products, which include flowers, cleaning agents, sanitary articles, pet food, and small household appliance products.

