Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON) PT Raised to $70.00

Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Disc Medicine Opco from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Disc Medicine Opco from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Disc Medicine Opco from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Disc Medicine Opco Price Performance

Disc Medicine Opco stock opened at $48.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.21. Disc Medicine Opco has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $54.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Disc Medicine Opco

Disc Medicine Opco ( NASDAQ:IRON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.53). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Disc Medicine Opco will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRON. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco in the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco in the 4th quarter worth $497,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco in the 4th quarter worth $540,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco in the 4th quarter worth $601,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Disc Medicine Opco Company Profile

Disc Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. It builds a portfolio of therapeutic candidates that address a spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

