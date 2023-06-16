Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Short Interest Update

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,290,000 shares, an increase of 53.3% from the May 15th total of 6,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 12.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on DSEY. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Diversey from $5.80 to $8.40 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $8.40 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Diversey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.40 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Diversey from $6.00 to $8.40 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Diversey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diversey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

Get Diversey alerts:

Institutional Trading of Diversey

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diversey by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Diversey by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 313,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 104,617 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversey during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Diversey during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diversey Stock Down 0.2 %

DSEY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.36. 1,930,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,382,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.75. Diversey has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $8.41.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Diversey had a positive return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $701.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Diversey will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Diversey

(Get Rating)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.