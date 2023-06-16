Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) CFO Jeffrey Dean Miller Sells 40,000 Shares

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey Dean Miller sold 40,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $622,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Donegal Group Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ DGICA traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Donegal Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $17.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.84.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $224.99 million for the quarter. Donegal Group had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 1.14%.

Donegal Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donegal Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is an increase from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is presently -212.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGICA. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 63.8% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 69,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 27,270 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Donegal Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 13,918 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Donegal Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 305,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in Donegal Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 57,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

