Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Insider Minerals Operating Dorchester Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $145,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,039.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Minerals Operating Dorchester also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 30th, Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 7,500 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $214,050.00.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 4,000 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.12 per share, with a total value of $112,480.00.

Dorchester Minerals Trading Down 0.5 %

Dorchester Minerals stock opened at $29.25 on Friday. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $32.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.38. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.22.

Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend

Dorchester Minerals ( NASDAQ:DMLP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 73.63% and a net margin of 75.07%. The business had revenue of $40.17 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This is an increase from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is 121.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Dorchester Minerals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Dorchester Minerals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 34,307 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 27,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. 19.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests (NPI). The NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by its operating partnership. Royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

