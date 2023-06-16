DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Director Laura Desmond Sells 11,003 Shares of Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) Director Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $399,518.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,502,068.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Laura Desmond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 9th, Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $297,961.24.

On Tuesday, April 25th, Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $326,649.38.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $336,251.68.

NYSE:DV opened at $36.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.66. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.28 and a 1 year high of $37.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.49 and a beta of 0.82.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $122.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DV shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet lowered DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Loop Capital upped their price target on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on DoubleVerify from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.73.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DV. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the third quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 106.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

