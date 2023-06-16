DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.75% from the company’s current price.

DV has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $34.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.64.

Shares of DoubleVerify stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.66. 66,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,067. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.66. DoubleVerify has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.83 and a beta of 0.82.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $122.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $42,039.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,883 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,059.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $336,251.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,409.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $42,039.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,883 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,059.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,918 shares of company stock worth $2,630,975 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the third quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 106.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

