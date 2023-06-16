Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) VP Acquires $30,210.00 in Stock

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Rating) VP Eric Elvekrog bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $30,210.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at $163,134. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 20.4 %

NYSE:DPG traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.13. 1,530,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,153. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $15.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average of $13.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPG. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

