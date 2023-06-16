Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 406,800 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the May 15th total of 476,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,017.0 days.
Dufry Stock Down 4.6 %
OTCMKTS:DFRYF traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 381. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.43. Dufry has a one year low of $29.01 and a one year high of $48.97.
Dufry Company Profile
