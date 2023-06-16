Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.20-4.53 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $18.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $248.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 379.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.08. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $47.71.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $1.16. The business had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.99 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 0.40%. Research analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EGRX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

In other news, CEO Scott Tarriff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $316,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,594,934 shares in the company, valued at $33,605,259.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGRX. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2,428.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,739 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after acquiring an additional 302,291 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 676.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 318,174 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,027,000 after buying an additional 277,192 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,011,747 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,730,000 after buying an additional 235,887 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 96.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 265,420 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after buying an additional 130,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $3,227,000. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.