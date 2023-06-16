Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Benchmark from $23.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 115.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Earthstone Energy from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on Earthstone Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Earthstone Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of ESTE stock opened at $13.47 on Friday. Earthstone Energy has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $19.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.47.

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 28.58%. The business had revenue of $413.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Earthstone Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Earthstone Energy will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 43.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 27,001 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 74.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 93,418 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the first quarter worth about $182,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 332.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 53,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 40,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. The firm is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through activities that include drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. It also focuses on the Midland Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Trend in South Texas and the Delaware Basin in New Mexico.

