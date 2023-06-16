EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $195.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $165.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho raised EastGroup Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $172.45.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $174.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.03 and its 200-day moving average is $161.84. EastGroup Properties has a 1 year low of $137.47 and a 1 year high of $180.25.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.20%.

In other news, Director Hayden C. Eaves III sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $104,255.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EastGroup Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 783.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 3,380.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.