Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $367,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,689. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eaton Stock Down 1.1 %

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.86.

Shares of ETN traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $194.78. 921,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004,642. The stock has a market cap of $77.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $197.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.67%.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.