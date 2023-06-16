Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Shares Gap Down to $196.89

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $196.89, but opened at $192.79. Eaton shares last traded at $194.78, with a volume of 921,942 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.86.

Eaton Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.16. The company has a market cap of $77.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $367,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,689. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eaton

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 58,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,029,000 after purchasing an additional 9,224 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 290.3% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading

