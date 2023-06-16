Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the May 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 249,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Price Performance

NYSE ETW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.27. 167,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,998. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.04. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $9.50.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 944,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after purchasing an additional 608,815 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 2,842.3% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 517,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 500,236 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 518,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 269,395 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,268,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,603,000 after purchasing an additional 221,156 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 520,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 152,747 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.