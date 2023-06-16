Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the May 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 249,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Price Performance
NYSE ETW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.27. 167,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,998. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.04. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $9.50.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETW)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.