Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) EVP Angela M. Busch Sells 3,460 Shares of Stock

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $629,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL opened at $182.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $183.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.53 and a 200 day moving average of $159.66.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecolab

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bradley Mark J. lifted its position in Ecolab by 21.7% during the first quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 22,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at $362,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,150,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,416,000 after acquiring an additional 15,684 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at about $77,235,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 8.1% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ECL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.57.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

