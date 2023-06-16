Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 587,587 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 1,096,114 shares.The stock last traded at $182.45 and had previously closed at $182.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.57.

Ecolab Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $629,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $629,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.33, for a total transaction of $435,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,347,386.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,342 shares of company stock worth $7,921,898 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 65,845.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,139 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter worth $304,475,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,118,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,661,330,000 after purchasing an additional 883,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

