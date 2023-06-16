Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Insider John N. Hill Sells 4,390 Shares

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) insider John N. Hill sold 4,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $188,287.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,725 shares in the company, valued at $3,119,175.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of EPC opened at $43.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 0.96. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $46.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $598.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.84 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgewell Personal Care

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Further Reading

