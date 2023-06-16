Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Insider John N. Hill Sells 4,390 Shares

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPCGet Rating) insider John N. Hill sold 4,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $188,287.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,725 shares in the company, valued at $3,119,175.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of EPC opened at $43.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 0.96. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $46.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $598.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.84 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgewell Personal Care

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

