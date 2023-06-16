Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $63.81

Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 63.81 ($0.80) and traded as low as GBX 60.63 ($0.76). Ediston Property Investment shares last traded at GBX 62 ($0.78), with a volume of 294,456 shares.
Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.00) price target on shares of Ediston Property Investment in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.
The company has a market cap of £131.87 million, a P/E ratio of 610.00 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 63.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 63.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.09, a current ratio of 31.16 and a quick ratio of 22.33.
Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.
