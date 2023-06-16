Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $63.81

Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 63.81 ($0.80) and traded as low as GBX 60.63 ($0.76). Ediston Property Investment shares last traded at GBX 62 ($0.78), with a volume of 294,456 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.00) price target on shares of Ediston Property Investment in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Ediston Property Investment alerts:

Ediston Property Investment Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £131.87 million, a P/E ratio of 610.00 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 63.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 63.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.09, a current ratio of 31.16 and a quick ratio of 22.33.

Ediston Property Investment Dividend Announcement

Ediston Property Investment Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. Ediston Property Investment’s payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

(Get Rating)

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ediston Property Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ediston Property Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.