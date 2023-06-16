EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,740 shares during the quarter. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF accounts for 2.1% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC owned 0.25% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,812,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,831,000 after purchasing an additional 69,398 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 140,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 17,506 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,816,000. McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,758,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,835,000 after buying an additional 247,270 shares during the period.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Price Performance

Shares of PCY stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $19.32. The stock had a trading volume of 89,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,876. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $20.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.14.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

