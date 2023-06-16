EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Has $2.90 Million Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC reduced its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,266 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC owned approximately 0.72% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $325,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,146 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $596,000.

ISCV stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.83. 345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,174. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.20. The company has a market cap of $406.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.25. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $47.24 and a one year high of $60.11.

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (ISCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap value stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s value style categorization.

