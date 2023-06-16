EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 538.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,192,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,946,000 after purchasing an additional 19,557,538 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 548.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,115,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245,763 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,350 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,450,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 19,459.8% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,641,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,440 shares during the last quarter.

SPYV stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.33. 467,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,795,341. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

