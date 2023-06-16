EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.93. The company had a trading volume of 782,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,986,077. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.88 and a 200 day moving average of $98.82. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $104.39.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

