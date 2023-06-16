Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Trading Down 1.4%

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.85 and last traded at $7.85. Approximately 2,787 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 4,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.97.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.31.

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for treating cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers Versa HD, a brain metastases solution; Elekta Unity, a MR-Linac technology; Elekta Harmony, a linear accelerator; Elekta Infinity for treating a range of patients with simple-to-complex radiotherapy needs; Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced image-guided radiation therapy; treatment management solutions; automated and integrated quality assurance solutions; and hardware and software motion management technology.

