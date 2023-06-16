ELIS (XLS) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $7.97 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One ELIS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0398 or 0.00000152 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded down 45.8% against the dollar. ELIS has a total market cap of $7.97 million and approximately $55.11 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005328 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00017778 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00018473 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015258 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,277.09 or 1.00032823 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002503 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

XLS is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.0397199 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $11.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.