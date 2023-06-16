Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW) Short Interest Update

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the May 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Elliott Opportunity II Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE EOCW traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,507,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,981. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average is $10.18. Elliott Opportunity II has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.40.

Get Elliott Opportunity II alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Elliott Opportunity II by 639.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,473,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868,840 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new position in shares of Elliott Opportunity II during the first quarter worth about $18,090,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Elliott Opportunity II by 212.1% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,765,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,090,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elliott Opportunity II during the fourth quarter worth about $5,342,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Elliott Opportunity II during the first quarter worth about $4,994,000. 61.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elliott Opportunity II

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elliott Opportunity II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elliott Opportunity II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.