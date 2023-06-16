Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, June 20th

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, June 20th. The 1-7 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, June 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, June 20th.

Energy Focus Trading Down 17.3 %

Shares of Energy Focus stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,041. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.49. Energy Focus has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.36.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 181.74% and a negative return on equity of 430.14%. The business had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Focus will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Energy Focus in a report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Energy Focus stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 196,414 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.53% of Energy Focus at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

