Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Shares to Reverse Split on Tuesday, June 20th

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, June 20th. The 1-7 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, June 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 20th.

Energy Focus Trading Down 17.3 %

Shares of Energy Focus stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $0.31. The stock had a trading volume of 790,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,041. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.49. The company has a market cap of $5.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.36. Energy Focus has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $2.05.

Get Energy Focus alerts:

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 181.74% and a negative return on equity of 430.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Focus will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Focus in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Energy Focus stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 196,414 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.53% of Energy Focus as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 4.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Focus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.