EOS (EOS) One Day Volume Hits $98.96 Million

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. EOS has a market cap of $676.30 million and $98.96 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can now be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00002426 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded 31% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00009659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002295 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002731 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003253 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000840 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,094,099,917 coins and its circulating supply is 1,094,108,927 coins. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

