Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.73-$3.83 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of EQR opened at $66.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $54.60 and a 52-week high of $80.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 109.05%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EQR shares. Raymond James downgraded Equity Residential from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an equal weight rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Residential from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, 3M restated an upgrade rating on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Friday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.59.

In related news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $2,627,150.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,689.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,822,309,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,983,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,515,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,082 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,912,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,727,000 after purchasing an additional 566,203 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,839,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,403,000 after purchasing an additional 176,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Equity Residential by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,551,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,545,000 after purchasing an additional 891,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

