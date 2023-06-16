ERC20 Hits One Day Trading Volume of $75.31 (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $10.10 million and $75.31 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00005355 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00018288 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00018359 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00015678 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,524.02 or 1.00021792 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ERC20 is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00903265 USD and is up 1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $76.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

