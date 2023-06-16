Ergo One Day Volume Reaches $371,918.48 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $1.22 or 0.00004603 BTC on exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $85.62 million and approximately $371,918.48 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,407.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.54 or 0.00289856 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013325 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.12 or 0.00515467 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00057588 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.62 or 0.00403743 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003796 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 70,439,523 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.