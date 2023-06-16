ETF Managers Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

ETF Managers Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,364,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,688 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned about 3.42% of Gatos Silver worth $9,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Gatos Silver during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Gatos Silver by 21.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gatos Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Gatos Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Gatos Silver by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 15,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

Gatos Silver Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of GATO stock opened at $4.04 on Friday. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $7.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.00.

Gatos Silver Profile

Gatos Silver ( NYSE:GATO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.