ETF Managers Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

ETF Managers Group LLC lessened its stake in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,216 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC owned approximately 0.28% of i3 Verticals worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in i3 Verticals by 14,942.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in i3 Verticals by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in i3 Verticals by 499.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at i3 Verticals

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Daily acquired 22,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.90 per share, with a total value of $490,056.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 134,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory S. Daily acquired 22,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.90 per share, with a total value of $490,056.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 134,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory S. Daily acquired 27,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.28 per share, with a total value of $587,817.44. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,361.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals Stock Performance

i3 Verticals stock opened at $23.56 on Friday. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.59 and a 52-week high of $30.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $93.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Software and Services, and Others. The Merchant Services segment offers payment solutions to businesses and organizations.

