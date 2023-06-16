ETF Managers Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 328,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,994 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $7,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 79,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,198,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,043,000 after purchasing an additional 43,669 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACIW has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ACI Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

Insider Transactions at ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide Trading Up 1.0 %

In other ACI Worldwide news, CEO Thomas W. Warsop III acquired 39,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.59 per share, for a total transaction of $935,744.53. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,127,636.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other ACI Worldwide news, CEO Thomas W. Warsop III acquired 39,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.59 per share, for a total transaction of $935,744.53. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,127,636.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala sold 14,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $341,619.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 31,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,891.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock opened at $23.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $29.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.82.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $289.68 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Featured Articles

