ETF Managers Group LLC Has $1.72 Million Stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 74.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,863 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox stock opened at $40.63 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $23.88 and a 12 month high of $53.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.83 and its 200-day moving average is $37.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Roblox had a negative net margin of 44.06% and a negative return on equity of 270.57%. The firm had revenue of $773.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $356,611.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,896,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,489,848.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,248,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,235,904.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $356,611.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,896,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,489,848.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 837,473 shares of company stock valued at $33,365,123. 27.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RBLX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Roblox from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Roblox from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Roblox from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.54.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

