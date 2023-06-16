ETF Managers Group LLC Has $5.20 Million Stock Holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 537,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,196 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC owned 0.18% of Affirm worth $5,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Affirm during the first quarter worth about $30,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Affirm during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Affirm during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Affirm by 590.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $17.28 on Friday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $40.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 10.91 and a current ratio of 10.91.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.22. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 37.86% and a negative net margin of 64.12%. The company had revenue of $380.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AFRM shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Affirm from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Affirm from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. Stephens reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Affirm in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Affirm from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $192,738.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

