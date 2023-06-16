ETF Managers Group LLC Invests $2.64 Million in Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND)

ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 260,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOND. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Mondee during the third quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Mondee during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in Mondee during the third quarter worth about $696,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mondee during the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondee alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mondee

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Venkat Pasupuleti sold 18,857 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $188,570.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 110,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,105,287 shares of company stock worth $30,475,431 in the last three months. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mondee Stock Performance

Mondee stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average is $10.61. Mondee Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $16.98.

Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.84 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondee Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Mondee from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

About Mondee

(Get Rating)

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

Read More

